Man charged after bus crashes into railway bridge
The incident happened in East Ayrshire on December 19.
A man has been charged after a double decker bus hit a railway bridge, leaving its roof torn off.
Eight people were taken to hospital following the incident on Culzean Crescent in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, shortly before 2pm on Thursday December 19.
Police said there were no reports of any serious injuries.
On Monday, Police Scotland said that a 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Network Rail said specialist engineers inspected the bridge following the incident and found it had not sustained any structural damage.
ScotRail said no train services were impacted.