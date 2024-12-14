One person taken to hospital and others hurt after bus hits Glasgow bridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One person was taken to hospital and others were injured after a double decker bus hit a railway bridge on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Footage posted online shows a First Bus wedged under the bridge on Cook Street.

Emergency services went to the scene after Police Scotland were alerted to a report of the crash on Saturday.

First Bus said one of its buses on the 4A route in Glasgow was “involved in a bridge strike incident” at about 6pm “in which a double decker bus hit a railway bridge” on Cook Street.

A spokesman said: “We’re aware of numerous injuries, with one person being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

“We have launched an immediate investigation and are also assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”

It is not known in which direction the bus was travelling, but the 4A route runs between Broomhill and Eaglesham.

Passenger Spike Turner, who was sitting near the front of the bus, told the BBC the driver had taken a wrong turn and crashed “straight into the bridge”.

He said: “I was fine, the lady in front of me might have been concussed. The bridge itself wasn’t high enough to hit anyone’s heads but parts of the bus exterior have swung down.

“The man in the front seat was in a really, really bad state. He’s got a lot of blood and a massive gash on his head.”