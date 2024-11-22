Police appeal for help to track down mother of baby found in field

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Detectives investigating after the remains of a baby were found in a field have appealed for help to track down the mother and make sure she is safe.

The infant, called Baby A by Greater Manchester Police, was found by a dog walker near Ashtons Field in Salford on Wednesday.

At a press conference on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we do not know the background or circumstances that led to this baby being separated from a mum.

We know the baby’s mum is somewhere out there, potentially watching this DCI Charlotte Whalley

“We don’t know the pressures the mum might have been under before she gave birth or in the times afterwards, but our priority is to find answers and to make sure the mum is safe.

“We know the baby’s mum is somewhere out there, potentially watching this, and we would appeal for anyone who may know the mum or had their suspicions about her pregnancy to come forward so we can find her and speak to her.

“We will do anything we can to help the mum. Trained officers are ready to support her, no matter what the circumstances are, please contact us.”

Earlier in the week, the force said it was following several lines of inquiry to understand how long the baby was in the field and how they died.

Where the child was found in the field is close to a road layby near warehouses and not far from two junctions of the M61 motorway, north west of Manchester.

Ms Whalley told reporters at the press conference at GMP HQ in Manchester that a post-mortem examination of a child, which includes more procedures including a full skeletal survey, has still yet to take place.

This will now be carried out next week with the results expected on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The main crux is to identify the mother Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley

Until then police could not give details about the sex or ethnicity of the child or cause of death.

Ms Whalley said: “The main crux is to identify the mother.

“We have had fantastic support from the community but there’s a high level of emotion and grief but people have been approaching us to give us good information.”

The officer said the dog walker, a woman, found the baby and made a call to a relative first “out of sheer shock” before then immediately calling police, at around 12.22pm on Wednesday.

She said police had recovered some fabric material with the baby, but gave no further details on that, but said detectives are now working with soil experts, archaeologists and anthropologists to try to establish how long the child’s body had been there before it was found.

Ms Whalley added: “When the walker found the baby the body was not buried, we are trying to establish if the baby had been buried prior to that.”

Police say they will be carrying out a full search of the area around where the baby was found and this will carry on into next week.