Police appeal for information about car after drive-by shooting near church

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Detectives investigating a drive-by triple shooting outside a north-west London church which left a woman dead have appealed for information about a car used in the attack.

The suspects were driving a black hybrid electric Kia Niro with “distinctive” alloys when they opened fire in Gifford Road, Brent, at around 9.15pm on Saturday, killing Michelle Sadio, 44, the Metropolitan Police said.

The vehicle was driven to nearby Barnhill Road, where it was set on fire and abandoned, according to Scotland Yard.

Ms Sadio was among mourners attending a wake at the River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church.

Two men in their 30s sustained serious injuries and one of them remains in a critical condition.

There have been no arrests so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke said: “While we are making significant progress in our investigation, we continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident and particularly anyone who has information about the black Kia to please get in touch.

“The black Kia Niro was distinctive as it was a hybrid electric vehicle with unique alloys. Did you see it that night at any point, or in the days before the shooting?

“Thank you to those who have already come forward. What you know, however insignificant it may seem now, could hold the key to this investigation.

“My team is working tirelessly to piece together the events that took place on Saturday evening, and to provide Michelle’s family with the answers they need.”

Pastor Lawrence Larbie, from the River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church, told MyLondon that the wake was due to end just before 10pm.

He added: “The whole place was surrounded by police. One person shot in the back we heard.

“People tended to them before the ambulance arrived. The car just drove through. The victims were people attending the wake. They were probably on their way home.

“It’s shocking. We are really devastated. You are invited to attend the wake and you end up deceased. You’re killed. You’re gone. Your life is expired just like that.

“It was pandemonium in the building. They came with very deadly, evil intentions to cause death.

“We are just praying for peace on our streets and people should not be afraid. We pray they will apprehend them.”

A neighbour, who lives in Gifford Road, told the PA news agency they heard “crying and screaming” as people ran out of the church to tend to the victims.

The neighbour said: “We heard the shooting sound and we thought it was fireworks, we didn’t expect there would be a gun here.

“People came out of the church, they were at a wake and they saw the bodies on the ground.”