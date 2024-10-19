Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby boy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the death of a four-month-old boy, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force said officers attended a call in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of a baby at around 1.45pm on Friday.

The baby died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “A 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. Inquiries are ongoing.”