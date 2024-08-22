Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police officers attacked at Manchester Airport

Three officers were left with injuries, a force said.

Pat Hurst
Thursday 22 August 2024 12:26
Police officers have been attacked at Manchester Airport (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police officers have been attacked at Manchester Airport (Joe Giddens/PA)

Three police officers have been injured after being attacked at Manchester Airport, police said.

A woman officer, and two male colleagues, were assaulted and left with injuries by a man after coming across a vehicle in an unauthorised space at Manchester Airport, around 7.15am on Wednesday morning.

They had been on patrol and were inspecting the vehicle, which was not insured, when confronted by the suspect.

Officers had to deploy a taser before a man and two women were taken into custody on suspicion of assault.

They have all been bailed pending further investigations.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “Assaults on officers are unacceptable and we will not hesitate to take action should any criminal offences be found.”

The attack follows an incident last month involving GMP officers which made international headlines after a viral video showed an officer kicking a man in the head.

Two police officers are still under investigation and four men have been bailed following that incident.

