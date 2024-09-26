Police appeal after woman in her 70s sexually assaulted and robbed of bank cards

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Police are appealing for help to find a man who sexually assaulted a woman in her 70s before stealing her bank cards and roughly £20,000 worth of jewellery.

Officers were called at 4.35am on Friday to reports of a robbery on Regent’s Park Road in Finchley, north London.

The victim, aged in her 70s, was getting off a bus when she was followed by an unknown man who pushed her into a doorway and sexually assaulted her, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He then ran off having stolen her bank cards and roughly £20,000 worth of jewellery.

The victim suffered several broken ribs and a broken leg as a result of the incident and remains in hospital.

Pc Harry Morrice, from the North West area’s local investigations team, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident which has left an elderly woman in hospital, having suffered serious injuries.

“We are committed to finding the perpetrator and continue to carry out a number of inquiries in order to hold those responsible to account.

“We are now releasing an image of a man we would like to identify and are asking for assistance from the public.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the robbery, or a man running off.

“Any information you provide will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone who knows the man or has information can call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD 838/13Sep.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.