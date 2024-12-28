Murder probe launched after fatal stabbing
Officers were called to Willesden Green on Saturday morning.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A murder investigation has been launched after a stabbing victim died in north-west London.
Officers were called to reports of an attack in Linacre Road, Willesden Green, at around 4.16am on Saturday.
A man found with serious injuries was pronounced dead on the way to hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Road closures are in place around the scene, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said on Saturday.
They added: “While formal identification has yet to take place, officers are confident the victim was a male in his 30s.
“Officers are working to identify his next of kin and they will be supported by specialist officers.”
Police, paramedics and air ambulance crews had attended the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Met giving the reference 1013/28DEC, or they can call Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.