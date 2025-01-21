Woman dies after ‘targeted’ incident involving man still on the run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died following an incident involving a man who remains on the run.

Officers were called to a property in Turners Road North in Luton at around 11.45am on Monday following reports of an altercation, Bedfordshire Police said.

A 46-year-old woman died in hospital and a second woman, in her 20s, was injured.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

Detectives are now searching for a white man in his 20s who was seen leaving the scene at the time of the incident.

He is described as being between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in and of very slim build, with a shaved head, and was wearing all-black clothing with a hood, the force said.

It is absolutely imperative that we locate the person responsible as soon as possible, and as such we have specialist teams and resources dedicated to this search Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, Bedfordshire Police

The suspect left the scene on a black and red electric scooter which was later recovered by police.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges said: “This horrendous incident, which is believed to be targeted, has sadly resulted in one woman losing her life and another sustaining serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

“It is absolutely imperative that we locate the person responsible as soon as possible, and as such we have specialist teams and resources dedicated to this search.

“We have also increased our police presence at the property and surrounding area as part of our investigation and to help with public reassurance.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who has seen a man matching this description behaving suspiciously, is asked to contact the force “urgently” using 999 and quoting Operation Wroxham.