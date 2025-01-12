Two men shot and one stabbed in ‘potentially related’ incidents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been shot and one man stabbed in two incidents in Hackney which police believe may be related.

Police were called at 10.35pm on Saturday to reports of gun shots being fired in two separate incidents in Homerton, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

Medics treated a 27-year-old man who had gunshot wounds outside Homerton Station, while two other men, aged 28 and 29, were injured in the incident on nearby Gascoyne Road – one with a gunshot wound and the other who had been stabbed, the force added.

This incident shows the casual disregard by some for the safety of our communities Superintendent Brigid Beehag-Fisher, Met Police

Medics treated a 27-year-old man who had gunshot wounds outside Homerton Station; while two other men, aged 28 and 29, were injured in the incident on nearby Gascoyne Road – one with a gunshot wound and the other who had been stabbed, the force added.

Their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made, police said.

Superintendent Brigid Beehag-Fisher, of Hackney and Tower Hamlets Police, said: “This incident shows the casual disregard by some for the safety of our communities.

“Our investigation teams are working hard to understand the circumstances behind this incident and identify those responsible.

“Over the coming days there will be increased police presence in the area.

“I would ask anyone with any information about this offence to speak to any of these officers or call police on 101 with reference 6958/11Jan.”