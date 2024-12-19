Police release last known photographs of missing schoolboy Kyran Durnin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police investigating the suspected murder of Irish schoolboy Kyran Durnin have released photographs of what they believe are the last known images of him before he disappeared.

Kyran, who would now be eight years old if he was still alive, was reported missing in August of this year, but investigators suspect he may have been killed up to two years ago.

A murder investigation was launched in October, but police believe he might have died in 2022 when he was aged six.

It emerged that Kyran had not been seen since May 2022, when he had been a pupil at a local primary school in Dundalk.

Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence Garda Siochana spokesman

However, gardai confirmed that as part of their ongoing inquiries, new images of Kyran, which were taken in June 2022 when he was six, have been provided to the investigation team.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of his murder in the last two weeks, while three domestic properties and adjoining lands have also been searched.

Earlier this week, the man who was arrested was found dead.

Police said emergency services were contacted following the discovery of the man’s body at a house in Drogheda on Tuesday.

The man was aged in his 30s.

Investigators say they have received extensive support from the public.

They also said they are aware of the extensive public commentary on the investigation including speculation, rumours and theories on what may have happened to Kyran.

“As Garda Siochana continue to appeal to the public, notwithstanding all the information that is in the public domain, to not assume that the investigation team know the information that you may have,” a spokesman said.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

The garda investigation team can be contacted at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or through any garda station.