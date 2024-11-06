Police investigate after live lobsters are stolen from underwater storage pen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Police are investigating after 24 live lobsters were stolen from a storage place at a harbour.

Officers said the creatures “did not stage a break-out” and were “definitely removed by human hands”.

The lobsters, which had been caught by a local fisherman, were taken from an underwater storage keep from a secured pontoon at the Outer Harbour in Arbroath, Angus.

Police are appealing for information about the “unusual theft” which happened between 5pm on Tuesday November 5 and 6am on Wednesday November 6.

They particularly urged anyone who may have been offered “some exceptionally fresh decapods for sale” to contact them.

In a social media post, police in Tayside said: “24 live lobsters were stolen from an underwater storage keep, having been caught earlier by a local fisherman.

“The keep had to be lifted up out of the water to where it was found, and could not be opened from the inside, so the lobsters did not stage a break-out and were definitely removed by human hands.

“They have an estimated value of around £200.

“Inquiries in the area, including CCTV reviews, are being conducted, and we would like to hear from anyone who saw any unusual activity around the pontoon, or who may have been offered some exceptionally fresh decapods for sale.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or speak to any police officer or contactCrime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.