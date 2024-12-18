Pair appear before court charged with nurse’s murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two men have been remanded in custody after appearing before a judge charged with the murder of Karen Cummings in Co Down.

The 40-year-old children’s nurse was found unconscious at a house in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge on Saturday evening and died a short time later.

Police have said the mother of two suffered a head injury.

Glenn Robert King, 32, of no fixed address in Lurgan, Co Armagh, and Kevin Paul McGuigan, 42, from Annacloy Park in Hillsborough, Co Down, appeared before Newry Magistrates’ Court via video-link on Wednesday morning charged with her murder.

McGuigan is also charged with possession of a firearm, namely a double-barrelled shotgun, and ammunition with intent to endanger life. He is facing a third count of handling stolen goods, namely a double-barrelled shotgun.

McGuigan was arrested at the scene on Saturday evening, while King was detained in the Banbridge area on Sunday.

Neither man applied for bail during the short hearing before district judge Eamonn King.

Appearing on video-link together in the same room at the PSNI’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast, the men spoke briefly at the outset of the hearing to confirm their names and dates of birth.

They also both answered “yes” when asked did they understand the charges they were facing.

A detective constable told the court he could connect both defendants to the charges.

Solicitors for the men told the judge they were not challenging the basis upon which the police had connected their clients with the charges.

The legal representatives also confirmed that neither accused would be making an application for bail.

The judge remanded the men in custody to appear before court on January 9, again via video-link.