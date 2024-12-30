Police renew appeal on 12th anniversary of Kyle Vaughan’s disappearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the whereabouts of a man on the 12th anniversary of his disappearance.

Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he disappeared in Newbridge, Gwent, on December 30 2012.

Mystery surrounds his whereabouts, after his crashed car was found abandoned on a country road, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck, senior investigating officer, said: “Kyle would be 36 now and our detectives continue to work on this case, following up any lines of inquiry that emerge.

“His family have lived with unanswered questions for so long and we remain in regular contact with them as we continue our efforts to find out what happened to him.

“I’m urging members of the public to contact us with any information they have, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward.”

The factory worker, known to his friends as Jabbers, was last seen at his home in Newbridge.

Later that same night his damaged silver Peugeot 306 was found on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys.

It was not clear whether Mr Vaughan had been driving the vehicle, but police said they were confident he would have been able to walk away from the crash.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of offences in connection with Mr Vaughan’s disappearance but all were released without charge.