Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was discovered at a property, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man, who was in his 50s, was found after police were called just before 7.30am on Sunday to an address on Hope Hey Lane in Little Hulton.

The results of a post-mortem examination have led detectives to believe his injuries are consistent with an assault, the force said.

We do not believe there to be a threat to the wider public, but you will likely see an increased presence of police in your area whilst we conduct further inquiries Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson

The woman who has been arrested is being questioned in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson, from the major incident team, said: “Sadly, following the discovery of a body at a property in Little Hulton, we have now launched a murder investigation and we have a team of detectives working around the clock to understand the circumstances.

“We do not believe there to be a threat to the wider public, but you will likely see an increased presence of police in your area whilst we conduct further inquiries.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information or dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the area in the last 24 hours that could help the investigation to get in touch.

They can call police on 101 quoting log 650 of 12/01/25 or use the LiveChat function online at www.gmp.police.uk. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.