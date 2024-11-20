Nothing suspicious found as police conduct controlled explosion at bus station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three men have been arrested and a controlled explosion was carried out after a bus station was closed for several hours following reports of a “potential suspicious item” found in the area.

Police Scotland said at around 9.40pm on Wednesday that nothing suspicious was found, despite the controlled explosion at Buchanan Bus Station.

The force first received reports of the item at around 1.10pm, and as a precaution the station and many of the surrounding buildings were evacuated and closed.

Police said that three men had been arrested in connection with possession of offensive weapons and inquiries remain ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm this afternoon, police received a report of a potential suspicious item at the bus station.

“Officers contacted the EOD and a controlled explosion was carried out. Nothing suspicious was found.

“As a precaution the bus station and surrounding buildings were evacuated.”

“Three men were arrested in connection with possession of offensive weapons and inquiries are ongoing. Officers are working to return the area back to normal.”

Large cordons were put in place with streets around the bus station closed.

Police advised the public to avoid the area.

A number of transport services also experienced disruption as a result of the incident, including Stagecoach’s X77 service, as well as all of ScotRail’s Queen Street high street level services.

The city’s subway service was also closed down, but later re-opened at around 9pm.

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) also confirmed at around 8.30pm on Wednesday that the campus had been evacuated and closed as a precaution.

A number of businesses in the area have also been affected. The Royal Concert Hall’s planned An Audience With Celtic Legends event was cancelled.

At around 10.10pm, Glasgow City Council’s Traffcom service said Killermont Street between West Nile Street and North Hanover Street is closed, as is Cowcaddens Road. All of the roads surround the bus station at their points of closure.

The service said drivers should follow police guidance for diversions.

A spokesperson for Traffcom added: “Due to an ongoing Police incident, Buchanan Bus Station has been closed. Police Scotland are in attendance.”