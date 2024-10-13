Police appeal over man missing from Chelmsford with four children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Police have launched an appeal to find a man who is missing from Chelmsford with four children.

Essex Police said Jethro Cox, 38, is missing from his home and they believe he is with four children aged five, four and two two-year-olds.

Officers believe Mr Cox – who is 6ft tall, with brown hair, stubble and has tattoos on his arm – was driving a white Ford C-Max.

He was wearing a white jumper, jeans and white trainers, police added.

Mr Cox has links to Romford and Hainault in east London and “may have travelled in that direction from Essex”, the force said.

In a statement, Essex Police said: “We’re working hard to find Jethro Cox, who is missing from his home in Chelmsford.

“We believe the 38-year-old is with four children aged five, four and two two-year-olds and is driving a white Ford C-Max.

“We’re concerned for his welfare and we’ve got officers searching for him.

“If you’ve seen Jethro and the four children, or if you know where they are, please call us immediately on 101.”