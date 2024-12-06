Police name suspect in murder probe as search of landfill site continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police who are searching a landfill site for a body in a murder investigation have named a suspect who has left the UK.

Essex Police said 38-year-old Ceyhan Dinler, from Chelmsford, is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cumali Turhan.

Mr Turhan, 45, was last seen in the early hours of November 19 when he was in The Globe pub in Rainsford Road, Chelmsford, the force said.

Detectives believe he was murdered and left in a bin.

They said Dinler left the UK from London Stansted Airport on the day Mr Turhan was last in contact with anyone.

Officers want to speak to him and are “liaising with partners and the appropriate authorities” to find him.

The force said information suggests Mr Turhan may have been in Barista, a bar and restaurant in Duke Street, after he was at The Globe, but that CCTV does not show him leaving Barista.

He was reported missing to police on the evening of November 19 after he did not arrive at work.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the investigation, said: “It is more than two weeks since Cumali’s disappearance and teams of officers from across Essex Police are working hard to understand what has happened to him.

“This is an extremely challenging investigation, with a missing man at its heart. We are determined to get answers for his family and bring those responsible to justice.

“We continue to appeal for information and would ask anyone with information on Cumali’s disappearance to get in touch.”

One man has been charged with assisting an offender to commit murder and preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Ciprian Ilie, 44, of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on November 23 and was remanded to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 23.

Detective Superintendent Ash Howard said last week that officers had searched a refuse transfer site in the Chelmsford area.

A search of a 5,000 square metre area of a landfill site began on November 27 and is ongoing.

Mr Howard told a press conference last week: “Cumali, from our CCTV inquiries, never left Barista on the night in question.”

He said a “detailed examination of the scene” at Barista suggested there was a “violent assault within that location and that’s the inquiry that we’re pursuing at this time”.

“We are very confident from the inquiries that we’ve conducted that we are looking for the body of Cumali,” he said.

Mr Howard said police will share appeals in English and Turkish on their website, and asked anyone with information to get in touch.