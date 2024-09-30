Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police name eight-year-old boy shot dead at farm

Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm on Saturday to the property near the A66, north of Warcop, Cumbria.

Kim Pilling
Monday 30 September 2024 13:26
Police at the farm in the Warcop area of Cumbria (Frank Chalmers/PA)
Police at the farm in the Warcop area of Cumbria (Frank Chalmers/PA) (PA Media)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Police have named an eight-year-old boy shot dead at a farm.

Jay Cartmell suffered injuries to his head and face on land near the A66, north of Warcop, Cumbria.

Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm on Saturday to the property.

A firearm was secured at the scene by police and the youngster from Frizington, Cumbria, was taken by air ambulance to hospital where he died overnight.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

He was taken to police custody and later held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The man was later bailed as police continued their investigations.

Cumbria Police urged any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: “As officers continue with their inquiries into this incident, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

“Anyone with information which may assist can report to police online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 135 of September 28 2024. You can also phone on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in