Boy, 12, fatally stabbed ‘as he walked home through country park’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “funny and sweet” 12-year-old boy was stabbed to death as he walked home in Birmingham, a family member has said.

The boy, who has not been named, was found with serious injuries near Scribers Lane in Hall Green shortly after 3pm on Tuesday and was taken to hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

A boy aged 14 has been arrested on suspicion of murder, West Midlands Police said.

In a written statement issued to BBC News, a member of the victim’s family described him as “the most beautiful, kind child”, and “the nicest kid you would meet”.

The family member added that the boy was “funny, sweet and had not one aggressive bone in his body”, and had been walking a 10-minute route home.

Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy (CCSA) in Yardley Wood, where the boy is said to have been a pupil, shared a statement saying it was a “sad time” for the school community.

They said: “Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of one of our CCSA students.

“This is a very sad time for our school community and we are focusing on supporting our students, staff and families with professional support.

“As this is a live police investigation, we are unable to share any further details with you.

“At this difficult time, we would urge parents and carers not to contact the school office unless it is for an emergency.”

Police have cordoned off several entrances to the Shire Country Park, which includes a stretch of the River Cole.

Residents living near a riverside path leading into a wooded area of the park spoke of their shock at discovering the victim’s age and that he had died from his injuries.

One resident, who declined to give her name, said a member of the public had knocked on her door shortly after 3pm on Tuesday asking for the area’s postcode to assist emergency services in reaching the scene.

She told reporters: “The first thing I knew was a gentleman came and asked for the postcode as somebody had been injured.

“He just came and knocked the door.

“We had two police cars and then a helicopter. I found out somebody had been stabbed last night but it wasn’t till this morning that I realised the poor little soul had died.”

Another woman, who said her son was in the same school class as the 12-year-old who died, said she believed the victim was walking home through the park.

Some areas of the park where the attack happened, close to Trittiford Mill pool, had been plagued in the past by anti-social behaviour involving local youths, some riding quad bikes, one resident claimed.

“It’s been a weekly occurrence,” the woman said. “It’s a short-cut for school children before and after school, but sometimes there are people just hanging around near a car.”

Police are asking anyone with information to use the major incident public portal or call 101 quoting log 3324 of January 21.

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, from the West Midlands Police major crime unit, said: “We’re urgently reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses as we work to understand what happened and why, and who was responsible.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, or think you may have captured any part of what happened on dashcam or mobile phone, it’s vital you get in touch with as soon as possible.”

The fatal stabbing happened on the day that MPs were told following the Southport murders that a ban on knife sales to under-18s has not proved effective.

The sale of knives with a fixed blade of more than three inches long to under-18s is illegal in England and Wales, with retailers facing fines or prosecution if they breach the law.

But Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has revealed that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was “easily able to order a knife on Amazon”, when he was still aged 17 and had been convicted over violence.

She told MPs: “That’s a total disgrace and it must change. So, we will bring in stronger measures to tackle knife sales online in the Crime and Policing Bill this spring.”