Murder manhunt after death of woman found injured in Plymouth street

A manhunt is under way for a male murder suspect after a woman in her 40s died having been found seriously injured in the street.

The woman died in hospital during the early hours of Thursday having been attacked the night before in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man murder detectives are hunting is known to the woman, whose identity has not yet been made public.

Detective Chief Inspector David Pebworth said: “I wish to make the public aware we are looking to locate a man in relation to this incident whose identity is known, and enquiries are ongoing to find him.

“At this time, I would like to reassure the community and further afield in Plymouth that there is no suggestion that there is a wider risk to members of the public.”

Police were called at 8.55pm on Wednesday after the woman was found on West Hoe Road.

A shop worker said she heard “screams” and people asking for an ambulance to be called at the time of the incident on Wednesday evening.

David Badham, who runs the Central Convenience shop on the street, told the PA news agency: “I had a member of staff working and she said she heard screams.

“She obviously then popped her head out of the door to see what was going on, to hear people saying: ‘Call an ambulance’.”

Video footage posted on social media appeared to show numerous police cars and ambulances parked on West Hoe Road on Wednesday evening near to a post office and the West Hoe pub.