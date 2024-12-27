Pilot who died following plane crash near airport named by police
The crash happened on Monday morning.
A pilot who died after his light aircraft crashed near an airport has been named by police.
Nicholas Denison-Pender, 50, from Perthshire, was pronounced dead at the scene after the aircraft crashed near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, at about 11.40am on Monday.
No one else was injured in the incident.
Police Scotland said inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.
Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nicholas as they come to terms with their loss.
“The family have asked for their privacy at this difficult time.
“An investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we would ask for anyone with information to please come forward.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1136 of December 23.
Mr Denison-Pender joined automotive research and consultancy firm SDB Automotive in 2024 as their chief operating officer.
A statement on the company’s website said being a private pilot was his “passion” and he also enjoyed outdoor pursuits with his family and fishing.