Pilot dies in light aircraft crash near airport
The crash happened on Monday morning.
A pilot has died after the light aircraft he was flying crashed near an airport.
The emergency services were alerted to the crash near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, at about 11.40am on Monday.
Police Scotland said the 50-year-old pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said in a statement: “We received a report of a light aircraft having crashed near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, around 11.40am on Monday, December 23.
“Officers attended and a 50-year-old man, the pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.
“No-one else was injured.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines and a heavy rescue unit to the scene.
Fife Airport has been contacted for comment.