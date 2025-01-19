Cabinet minister signals confidence in Lord Mandelson US ambassador approval

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Cabinet minster has suggested he is confident that Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as UK ambassador to the US will be approved by Donald Trump’s team.

There were reports in a number of newspapers on Sunday that the Trump administration could be considering not granting approval to Lord Mandelson’s new position.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones told the BBC on Sunday that Labour grandee Lord Mandelson was picked for the job “because we want to do things differently”.

Mr Trump will be sworn in for a second term in the White House on Monday, with Lord Mandelson’s outgoing predecessor Dame Karen Pierce expected to attend on behalf of the Government.

Asked on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme whether he was “confident” that Mr Trump’s administration will accept the nomination, Mr Jones said: “Yeah. For the first time in, I think, maybe 50 years, this is the first time that a British Prime Minister has picked a politician to be the ambassador in DC.

I think Peter Mandelson will be a brilliant ambassador for us and will form a very strong partnership with the new administration Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones

“We have brilliant diplomats and Karen Pierce has done a brilliant job, but the reason the Prime Minister picked Peter Mandelson was because we want to do things differently.

“We recognise the important relationship between our two countries. There are lots of opportunities there on trade and the way in which our countries collaborate, whether it’s on technology, or on finance or on defence and security issues.

“I think Peter Mandelson will be a brilliant ambassador for us and will form a very strong partnership with the new administration.”

Asked about the same newspaper stories regarding Lord Mandelson while speaking to Times Radio, Mr Jones said he does not take the reports “very seriously”.

At the end of last year the Government announced that Lord Mandelson, who served in the cabinets of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, would become the UK’s top diplomat in Washington DC.

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “delighted” to appoint Lord Mandelson and he will bring “unrivalled experience to the role”.

Number 10 defended Lord Mandelson’s appointment shortly after it was announced in December, after Chris LaCivita, an architect of the US president-elect’s 2024 campaign, called him an “absolute moron”.

Lord Mandelson had been critical of Mr Trump in the past.

Asked whether the remark indicated his appointment would be more problematic than beneficial for the UK, Sir Keir’s official spokesman said: “No … his appointment shows just how seriously we’re taking this relationship.

“He has got extensive foreign policy and economic policy expertise, particularly in the crucial issues of trade, business links. He’s got experience at the highest levels of government and it will be a significant asset in the UK’s relationship with the United States.”