Council pay talks ‘closed’, says Swinney as school strikes hit his constituency

Scotland’s First Minister has said pay talks for council workers are “closed” as he condemned the “utterly unacceptable” targeting of his constituency by a trade union.

Unison announced two weeks of strike action by non-teacher school staff in the Perth and Kinross Council area after the union voted against a new pay deal.

Unite and the GMB backed the deal, which provided a 67p per hour uplift or 3.6%, whichever was higher, for staff and the deal was imposed on workers.

I'm very happy to have discussions about future years but this year is closed John Swinney

The action has led to a number of primary schools and nurseries having to close, with Perth and Kinross Council unable to conduct risk assessments during the October holidays leading to disruption at the beginning of this week.

On Monday, all primary schools, nurseries, intensive support settings and two secondary schools in the area were closed.

On Tuesday, 11 primary schools were able to open but dozens remained shut and others only partially reopened.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, the First Minister reiterated the words of his Finance Secretary Shona Robison, who said on Monday there was no more money for pay deals.

“There is no reopening of 2024-25 pay deals,” he said.

“I’m very happy to have discussions about future years but this year is closed.”

Mr Swinney also hit out at Unison’s decision to target his area for action.

“What is utterly unacceptable for me is the fact that education in my constituency has been disrupted purely and simply because I happen to represent that area,” he said.

“My constituents have been singled out for treatment just because their MSP is First Minister, and I find that completely unacceptable.”

Asked what his message would be to the union, the First Minister said: “I would say to Unison to engage in substantive discussions with their local government employers about the arrangements for 2025-26 as the next financial year for a pay deal.

“That’s where the solution will lie to this particular difficulty, it cannot lie in reopening 2024-25 because there is no more money available to put into the pay deal.”

Perth and Kinross Council said in a statement: “Industrial action taken by Unison staff in a national dispute over pay is continuing to impact schools in Perth and Kinross.”

The council said it is “pleased” several school can reopen but warned “the situation at each school may change on a daily basis”.

Unison has been contacted for comment.