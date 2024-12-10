People sentenced for offences linked to summer riots: Key statistics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than 400 people have been sentenced for offences in connection with the riots and disorder that broke out in parts of the country after the knife attack at a Southport dance studio on July 29 that left three girls dead.

Here are some of the key statistics, based on data compiled by the PA news agency, of 417 individuals who have been sentenced.

– What is the age range of the people sentenced?

The oldest person to be sentenced is Keith Edwards, 81, of Nottingham, who was given a 28-day sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to a charge of assault by beating during unrest in the city on August 3.

He was also told to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

The oldest person to receive a prison sentence is William Morgan, 69, of Walton in Merseyside, who was jailed for two years and eight months for violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon, a cosh, during unrest in Liverpool on August 3, in which police were attacked and a library was set on fire.

The youngest is a 12-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who threw stones at police after rioting erupted outside a mosque in Southport on July 31, and who was given a 12-month referral order plus a three-month curfew order. His father received a six-month parenting order.

Some 74 of the 417 people sentenced are under 21, or 18% of the total. This includes 31 under the age of 18.

A further 51 (12%) are aged 21 to 24, while 64 (15%) are aged 25 to 29.

This means 45% of those sentenced are under the age of 30.

Some 130 of the 417 sentenced, or just under a third of the total (31%), are aged 30 to 39, while 59 (14%) are aged 40 to 49, 25 (6%) are aged 50 to 59 and 14 (3%) are 60 and over.

– How many people have been sent to jail?

A total of 369 of the 417 people received immediate custodial sentences, including two under-18s.

Of the 48 others, 14 received suspended jail sentences; 25 (all aged under 18) received referral orders; two (both under 18) received detention and training orders; two were fined; three received community orders; and two were referred to a youth offender panel.

– What are the longest jail sentences so far?

The longest is nine years, which was handed to Thomas Birley, 27, of Swinton in South Yorkshire, who pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, for his actions as part of the mob that besieged a Holiday Inn Express, which was housing more than 200 asylum seekers, in Manvers, near Rotherham, on August 4.

The next longest jail term was given to Simon Orr, 39, of Tamworth, who pleaded guilty to riot for his role in an attack on a hotel in the town on August 4, for which he received a sentence of six years and 17 weeks, and a 10-year community behaviour order.

David Wilkinson, 48, of Hull, was sentenced to six years in jail for his role in the disturbances in the city on August 3, after pleading guilty to violent disorder, attempted arson and racially aggravated criminal damage.

A jail term also totalling six years was handed to Scott Greenwood, 34, of Hemingfield in Barnsley, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson for his actions in the attack on the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, including setting fire to a generator.

– What is the shortest jail sentence so far?

Four weeks, given to Shane Dennis, 30, of Knowle in Bristol, who pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence after shouting racist remarks during unrest in the city on August 3.

A slightly longer jail sentence of seven weeks was given to Jake Grainger-Quinn, 29, who pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Whitehall in central London on July 31, when he was part of a crowd rushing at and pushing against a police cordon.

– What is the average length of jail sentences?

The average is 25 months.

– What is the most common offence for which people have been sentenced?

Violent disorder. Some 345 of the 417 people sentenced so far had been charged with violent disorder, either by itself or in combination with other charges.

Other charges that have led to jail sentences include assaulting emergency workers, possession of a knife or sharp object in a public place, publishing written material to stir up racial hatred, and causing racially aggravated intentional harassment.

– Which police forces account for the most number of people sentenced?

Four police forces together account for more than half of those sentenced: Merseyside (80 people, or 19% of the total), South Yorkshire (77, or 18%), Cleveland (39, or 9%) and Avon & Somerset (36 or 9%).

The next highest forces are Humberside (26 or 6%); Devon & Cornwall (22, 5%); Greater Manchester (21, 5%) and Staffordshire (18, 4%).