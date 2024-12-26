Dry and mild Boxing Day ahead for much of country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

People set to go on a post-Christmas walk on Thursday will be able to leave their umbrellas at home, with another day of dry and mild weather expected for much of the country.

Boxing Day temperatures are set to reach a high of 12C in the south-west of England, and 11C in Wales, the Met Office said.

Cloudy conditions are likely in southern parts, but it will be brighter across northern areas where temperatures will be cooler.

But rain will affect central and southern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, the forecaster said.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It’s another cloudy and mild day, with a few glimmers of brightness, particularly in north-east England and the Midlands.

“Some places in northern Scotland like the Shetland Isles should see some sunshine.”

Boxing Day is a popular choice for outdoor swimmers hoping to enjoy a festive dip.

On Christmas Day, bathers across the country took advantage of the milder temperatures to take the plunge.

The mildest start to a Christmas Day on record was recorded for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

In Kinloss, Moray, temperatures reached 11.9C, while at Killowen, Co Down, it peaked at 11C for the 24-hour period ending at 9am, the Met Office said.

A mild, mostly cloudy day is also expected on Friday, the forecaster said, before the weather turns brighter, but colder with blustery showers into the weekend.