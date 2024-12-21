In Pictures: People across UK and Ireland mark winter solstice
Ceremonies were held and revellers gathered for the shortest day of the year.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ceremonies have been held across the UK and Ireland to mark the winter solstice.
December 21 is the shortest day and longest night of the year, with London experiencing seven hours and 49 minutes of daylight.
Glastonbury Tor in Somerset is one of the most popular gathering points to mark the event.
In Wiltshire, the prehistoric Stonehenge monument was busy this year.
Across the Irish Sea, a monument in Newgrange, Co Meath, which is thought to be more than 5,000 years old drew a number of people keen to mark the solstice.