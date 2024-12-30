People across UK honoured for dedication to charitable causes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

People from across the UK have been recognised in the New Year Honours list for their charitable dedication to their communities.

Among them are Gail and Jason O’Shea, both 58, from Brentwood, Essex, who are made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs) for charitable services to terminally and seriously ill children – having co-founded Wipe Away Those Tears.

In 18 years, they have supported more than one thousand children – raising over £1.5 million for their needs.

The couple told the PA news agency: “We didn’t know what the letter was, we thought it was a parking fine or speeding ticket.

“When we actually read it it was like ‘wow’ it’s been quite hard keeping this a secret.”

They highlighted raising money to give a wheelchair-bound young girl with cancer a special £15,000 device enabling her to stand as one of their favourite memories.

Mr O’Shea added: “It was a pinch me moment.”

Joanne Fitzpatrick, from Dundrum in County Down, Northern Ireland, has been made an MBE having worked for charity PeacePlayers which uses sport to bridge religious and cultural divides.

Ms Fitzpatrick, who is honoured for her efforts in community peacebuilding said: “Being able to give the opportunity for the kids to even just be in the same space is huge.

“Basketball is a neutral sport, Catholics don’t necessarily just play it, Protestants don’t necessarily just play it, nor do girls or boys.

“Having a neutral sport that’s fun and a bit of a novelty quite often just brings people together and children that play together can learn to live together.”

Also on the list is Michael Bennion, 72, from Crewe, Cheshire, who was made an MBE having been involved in the Scouts for 54 years.

Meanwhile, Gillian Yvonne Arukpe has been made an MBE for services to charity and mental health.

Ms Arukpe helped set up women’s refuges outside of London having been homeless as a teenager before finding work in a solicitor’s office.

The 65-year-old told of housing hundreds of homeless people when asked what she is most proud of.

She said: “I am really, really humbled and I am really thankful for the recognition.”

John Hardy, from Bridgwater, Somerset, who is registered blind, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his efforts in developing the Community Hub, which supports local veterans.

The hub is a space where charities and organisations can work together.

Driving instructor trainer Sanjib Bhattacharjee, who has been volunteering in the London boroughs of Newham, Redbridge and Waltham Forest since 1998, has also been honoured with a BEM.