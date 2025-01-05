Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King and Queen brave wintry weather to attend church in Sandringham

The royal couple were pictured attending a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham amid heavy rain.

Sam Hall
Sunday 05 January 2025 09:34 EST
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk (Paul Marriott/PA)
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk (Paul Marriott/PA) (PA Wire)

The King and Queen braved wintry weather to head to church in Sandringham amid heavy downpours.

The royal couple held umbrellas as they arrived at the Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, with weather warnings in place for much of the UK.

Wearing a beige wool overcoat, Charles was greeted by Revd Canon Dr Paul Williams, rector for the Sandringham group of parishes, as he arrived for the service.

Camilla, wearing a brown dress coat with brown boots, held a transparent umbrella.

The church visit followed the news of the death of Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny’s stepson Edward Pettifer in a vehicle attack in New Orleans.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were supporting the family of Mr Pettifer, 31, of Chelsea, who was killed in the New Year’s Day attack in Bourbon Street, Louisiana.

It is understood the King was made aware of Mr Pettifer’s death through official channels, was deeply saddened, and had been in touch with the family to share personal condolences.

Mr Pettifer was the stepson of William and Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, also known as Alexandra Pettifer.

Mr Pettifer was the eldest son of Charles Pettifer, a former Coldstream Guards officer, and Camilla Wyatt, the daughter of a racehorse breeder.

His half-brother Tom, who is a godson to William, was a page boy at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011.

The Prince of Wales said on Saturday that he was “shocked and saddened” by the “tragic” death.

