Documents revealing insight into break-up of The Beatles auctioned for £9,000
The documents had been discovered in a cupboard, where they had been stored since the 1970s, according to Dawsons Auctioneers.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Documents offering insight into the break-up of The Beatles have sold at auction for £9,000, without buyer’s premium, beating their estimate of between £4,000 and £8,000.
The typescript copy documents, which include more than 300 pages, were bought by a private buyer online on Thursday.
They were compiled by the advisors and legal representatives of The Beatles and discovered in a cupboard, where they had been stored since the 1970s, according to Dawsons Auctioneers.
The pages include copies of The Beatles advisor’s minutes of meetings, legal writs and a copy of the Beatles’ 1967 original deed of partnership.
There were also bundles of documents relating to the High Court legal case that Sir Paul McCartney pursued against the other three Beatles, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Sir Ringo Starr, and Apple Corps, in order to dissolve management restrictions imposed on the band in 1970.
Sir Paul had disagreed with the appointment of Allen Klein as their manager after Brian Epstein died in 1967.
Also in 1970, Sir Paul announced he had “no future plans to record or appear with the Beatles again, or to write any more music with John”.
In 2018, Sir Paul told The Howard Stern Show that Lennon broke up the band when he told the band of his intention to quit in 1969.
The documents were offered in Dawsons Entertainment and Memorabilia auction.