Minister shakes off calls for inquiry into Taylor Swift freebie row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A Cabinet minister has shaken off calls for an inquiry into the Taylor Swift freebies row, telling MPs: “I am glad the show went on.”

Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, pointed to the terror attack threat against the US pop star’s Eras Tour in Austria as he defended the police escort provided to Swift in London.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attended a sell-out Swift show for free and met the Shake It Off singer after Government involvement in discussions over her security, which saw her given a taxpayer-funded police escort while performing at Wembley.

I am glad that the person who is currently the biggest global pop star in the world was able to play in London, particularly following the threat of a terrorist attack to her previous concerts in Austria. Pat McFadden

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who were involved in the talks, also accepted free tickets.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman (Harrow East) told the House of Commons: “The provision of blue light escorts is clearly a matter of operational policing.

“But last week my colleagues on the London Assembly wrote to (Mr McFadden) asking for an inquiry into the provision of tickets to politicians, including the Labour Mayor of London, and the pressure that was then applied to the Metropolitan Police to provide an escort to Taylor Swift.

“So could he actually have that inquiry, that review, so we can see what happened and make sure that if mistakes were made, they can be rectified and it doesn’t happen again.”

Mr McFadden replied: “These are operational decisions for the police.

“But I have to tell him that I am glad that the person who is currently the biggest global pop star in the world was able to play in London, particularly following the threat of a terrorist attack to her previous concerts in Austria.

“I am glad the show went on.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle appeared to joke that Mr McFadden was a “Swiftie”, the nickname given to fans of Taylor Swift.

Sir Keir and his family talked with Swift and her mother for around 10 minutes at one of her shows at Wembley in August.

It is understood that there was no discussion of security arrangements during the conversation, and that the chat centred on the Southport attack.

Sir Keir earlier this month repaid tickets to the gig he received from Universal Music amid a row over freebies.