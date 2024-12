Passengers at some of UK’s busiest airports face fog disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Passengers at some of the country’s busiest airports are facing disruption due to foggy weather.

Much of the UK has been shrouded in mist in recent days and the weather is having an impact as airports return to their normal flight schedules after Christmas.

Travellers are being urged to check with their airline as air traffic restrictions are in place at several UK airports due to fog, the country’s main air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats said on Friday.

Gatwick and Manchester, the UK’s second and third busiest airports, are among those affected by the bad weather.

Some flights departing from Gatwick on Friday evening have been delayed by up to three hours because of the fog.

Passengers due to travel should prepare as normal and aim to arrive at the airport in line with their airline’s advice - this is usually two hours ahead of a short-haul flight and three hours ahead of a long-haul flight Manchester Airport spokesperson

Meanwhile, live departure boards show around half a dozen flights set to leave Manchester Airport on Friday evening have been cancelled.

The Met Office has not yet issued a weather warning for fog but said it will monitor conditions overnight.

A Nats spokesperson said: “Due to widespread fog, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at several airports across the UK today. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information. Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption.”

EasyJet said it is currently experiencing some disruption to its flying programme due to low visibility.

“While this is outside of our control, we are doing all we can to minimise the impact of the delays,” an EasyJet spokesperson said.

John Mitchell, 47, is desperate to get back to Aberdeen after finding out his father died on Friday morning.

Mr Mitchell, who had been in London visiting friends, booked a last-minute EasyJet flight from Gatwick Airport on Friday which has now been delayed for more than three hours due to the fog.

He said he is “absolutely devastated” and hopes his flight which has been delayed till 10.53pm actually takes off on Friday.

“I was actually supposed to be in London till Sunday, but I’ve had a family bereavement. My dad passed away this morning,” Mr Mitchell told the PA news agency.

“The flight I booked is for 7.35pm but is now estimated to leave at 10.53pm – nearly three-and-a-half hours late. I’m worried because Aberdeen airport has got restrictions for late flights.

“I’m absolutely devastated.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.

“Some flights may be delayed throughout the day. London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

Meanwhile, National Highways, which runs the UK’s motorways and busiest A-roads, said the misty weather is not having a significant impact on its network, but reminded motorists to use dipped headlights, wipers and demisters while driving in foggy conditions.