Paris auction of Shirley Bassey’s jewellery collection sees world record price

Dame Shirley Bassey’s jewellery collection has smashed a world record in a Paris auction with all of the lots belonging to the singer selling for a collective price of 2.2 million euros (£1.8 million).

The 87-year-old singer’s plain ladies’ Cartier Baignoire gold wristwatch sold for a world record price of 66,000 euros (£54,976), 22 times its 1,500 to 3,000 euro estimate.

Her vintage 1960s Van Cleef and Arpels diamond ring with brilliant-cut diamonds, which was given to her by Sir Elton John, sold for 48,000 euros (£39,995), more than three times its estimate of between 10,000 and 15,000 euros.

A Van Cleef and Arpels emerald and diamond necklace, bought by Dame Shirley to commemorate her first Royal Variety Performance in front of Queen Elizabeth II, sold for 174,000 euros (£144,985), more than double its estimate of between 50,000 and 70,000 euros.

A vintage diamond brooch from around 1905 also sold for 162,000 euros (£134,991), almost five times its estimate of between 26,000 and 35,000 euros.

The collection was part of the Sotheby’s Fine Jewels biannual sale, which took place in the French capital on October 10, with proceeds benefiting Dame Shirley’s chosen charities.

Dame Shirley began her singing career in 1953 and is best-known for singing three James Bond theme songs in Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker.

She began collecting jewellery before her singing career took off.

Speaking prior to the auction, she said: “I fell in love with jewellery when I first discovered natural pearls as an up-and-coming singer and I bought myself my first string of pearls – the first piece of jewellery I’d ever bought.

“However, I quickly graduated to my lifelong passion for diamonds which preceded the recording of Diamonds Are Forever.

“In fact, I accepted to sing the song because it rang true to me and the way I felt about diamonds then and now.”

She is the only singer to have recorded more than one 007 theme, and was the first Welsh singer to achieve a UK number one single in 1959, with As I Love You.

Dame Shirley went on to have 12 UK top 10 singles and eight UK top 10 albums.