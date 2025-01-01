In Pictures: Parades and sea dips go ahead at the start of a new year
Despite unfavourable weather, many braved the elements and the sea to mark the arrival of 2025.
Weather conditions failed to deter those determined to welcome the New Year.
At South Queensferry in Scotland, the annual Loony Dook saw many immerse themselves in the chilly waters of the Firth of Forth in the shadow of its famous bridges.
In London, there were some enforced changes to the parade with giant inflatables grounded by the winds, but spectators still had plenty of marching bands, vehicles and other entertainment to watch.
Dog walkers braved the elements at Barry Island while at Tynemouth Longsands surfers and swimmers were out in numbers.
In another New Year staple, darts fans again flocked to London’s Alexandra Palace, many in costume, to see what the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune would bring in 2025.