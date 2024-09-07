Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands gather for latest pro-Palestinian protest in London

The demonstration is the 18th organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) since the conflict began last October.

Harry Stedman
Saturday 07 September 2024 09:54
Protesters marched west towards Hyde Park (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Protesters marched west towards Hyde Park (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have once again marched through central London in protest at the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Campaigners set off from Piccadilly Circus shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday, with the march passing alongside Hyde Park before ending on Kensington Road.

Protesters held signs that read “Starmer has blood on his hands” and “Stop the war coalition”.

The march was briefly halted when at least two counter-protesters, including one holding up a sign reading “Hamas is terrorist”, blocked its progress outside the Park Lane Hotel near Green Park.

Two men were then detained by police after a significant struggle.

The protest is the 18th organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) since the conflict began last October.

The Metropolitan Police had imposed a series of conditions on the event, including that the demonstration must end by 5pm.

Another event which had been scheduled to take place on the intended route for the march was cancelled, the force said.

The demonstration comes after senior MI6 and CIA officials said in a rare public statement they were together “working ceaselessly” for a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, and have “exploited our intelligence channels to push hard for restraint and de-escalation” in the Middle East.

