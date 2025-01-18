Forensic tent erected on Paisley street after massive police response
A heavy police presence was in Foxbar, Paisley, Renfrewshire, just before 7pm on Saturday.
A forensic tent has been erected in a Paisley street amid a heavy police presence in the area on Saturday night.
Witnesses reported seeing ambulances and police vehicles arriving in the Foxbar area of Paisley, Renfrewshire, just before 7pm on Saturday.
Police Scotland has made no statement about the incident but emergency services were seen in Garry Drive, Maree Road, Lochbroom Drive and Lochard Drive and a cordon was erected.
Video posted on social media appeared to show fireworks being thrown in the area earlier on Saturday.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.