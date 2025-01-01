Pensioner killed in hit-and-run incident on New Year’s Eve
A pensioner was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve.
A 70-year-old woman, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a car in Paisley, Renfrewshire, and died at the scene around 7pm on Tuesday.
The driver of the white car fled the scene, with detectives issuing an appeal for further information.
The crash happened around 7pm on Barrhead Road, a short distance to the east of the junction with Ladykirk Crescent.
Inquiries are now ongoing to identify and locate the car, as well as establishing the full circumstances which led to the crash.
Detective Inspector David Tomlinson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and everyone affected by this tragic incident.
“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed anything or believes they saw, or may have dashcam footage, of a white-coloured car on the road prior to the collision to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who thinks they have seen a car matching this description after the collision which may have had damage.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2566 of 31 December.”