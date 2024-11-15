Paddy McGuinness ‘blown away’ by support for bike ride as he nears finish line

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

TV presenter and radio host Paddy McGuinness says he has been “blown away” by support for his charity cycle ride from Wales to Scotland for BBC Children In Need.

The Top Gear presenter began his journey, which he says he does not regret and will “hang on to forever”, on Monday at Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground, and is expected to finish in Glasgow on Friday.

The 51-year-old is undertaking the 300 miles of Radio 2’s Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge on his dream childhood bike, the Raleigh Chopper, with his bike painted in the colours of the charity’s mascot, Pudsey.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday, McGuinness said: “It’s drizzling, it’s dark and it’s freezing, but still people come out there.

“I’ve been absolutely blown away by the amount of people, I’ve come all the way from Wrexham, out of Wales into England, up into Scotland, and I couldn’t tell you when there were bits where people weren’t stood on the roads.

“It feels like every single person knows what’s going on, it’s amazing.

“It’s really a privilege to be a part of it, it’s a little moment in my life I’ll hang on to – it’s been lovely.”

McGuinness set off on the last leg from Strathaven to Glasgow early on Friday morning and said he would miss the journey when he went back to his usual job presenting Radio 2’s Smile Every Sunday.

He added: “The only regret is: I should have put better padding on top of that (bike seat), but other than that, absolutely no regrets.

“In a weird way, I think on Monday I’ll miss it. When I’m sort of walking to the shop for my pint of milk and everything else in the morning, I’ll be like, why no one (here), why aren’t the cars going past going ‘hello’.

“I’ll miss that sort of letting on to people all the time and just that feeling of everyone being behind you.

“If it wasn’t for that, I don’t think I could have got through it, because it has been really tough.”

McGuinness revealed the fact he was riding a bike designed for a child had caused a few issues, and said his physio had been helping him at every stop.

He said: “Essentially, it’s a child’s bike, and you’re kind of in a stressed position all the time when you’re riding it.

“So that’s why my back keeps seizing up, but this last couple of days, my knees have gone now, they’re completely shot.

“And Jeff… my physio, he gets stuck into me at every pit stop.

“We’ll pull in, and he’ll get the bed out, and we’ll do all that, and then I talk to everybody who turns up, and we do selfies and everything else, and then we crack on to the next town.”

So far on the journey, McGuinness has been joined by Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, greeted by 1970s pop group Black Lace, and broke down after being given some cards and drawings from his children.

At the last count, donations had reached more than £6.8 million, with those wishing to donate able to do so on the BBC website.