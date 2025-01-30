Kate chats with children as she marks patronage of Welsh hospice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales spent time with young people receiving care from a children’s hospice she described as a “lifeline”.

Kate crouched down to chat with the children with life-shortening conditions and their parents as she marked becoming a patron of Ty Hafan children’s hospice in South Wales by visiting the centre.

She joined a “stay and play” musical session with the children, later spoke to two bereaved couples whose children were cared for at the hospice and in a lighter moment, made a handprint for the hospice’s hand wall.

One little boy caught her attention as she was given a tour, five-year-old Oscar, who was pushing himself around on a walker with wheels.

When Kate joined the musical therapy session where children sat with family members and staff while a musician played a guitar and sang, she chatted to Dani-Rae, aged three, who has spinal muscular atrophy and was dressed in pink and sat in a matching wheelchair.

The future Queen dropped down to her level to ask “What do you like doing when you’re here, do you like music? Have you tried any of the instruments?” and held up a pair of maracas.

Kensington Palace has arranged for a donation of musical instruments for the hospice, based in the village of Sully near Cardiff, for future music therapy sessions.

Kate also chatted to a number of parents and their children as she worked her way around the group and at one point said about the hospice: “I know what a lifeline it is and makes a difference.”

To mark the visit there was no plaque unveiling but the princess was invited to make a handprint to be displayed with dozens of others.

She was joined by Maggie, aged four, whose 12-year-old brother Felix has a very rare condition that has left him profoundly disabled.

The princess painted the little girl’s hand with red paint and asked “Is this ticklish? My kiddies love this, I went and did this back at home with them today.”

After the print was made, it was Kate’s turn, and the four-year-old’s sister Lottie, aged 10, was given the honour of painting Kate’s fingers and palm.

When the reveal moment came, the princess looked down at her handprint and said “It’s huge” with a grin.