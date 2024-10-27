Strictly’s Shirley Ballas greets ‘brave’ children going on dream trip to Florida

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas danced and laughed with a group of “brave” seriously ill or disabled children ahead of their charity-funded holiday of a lifetime in Florida.

The show’s head judge, 64, chatted and took selfies with the young people before they left on a specially chartered British Airways flight from Heathrow Airport to Orlando on Sunday.

For many of the children, the highlight of the Dreamflight trip will be swimming with dolphins at Discovery Cove.

Ballas, speaking hours after a Strictly Come Dancing show on Saturday night, said: “Today was a special day, meeting so many brave and wonderful children before their magical flight to Orlando, Florida, on a British Airways aircraft.

“Hearing about their incredible journeys and seeing their excitement to fly has been wonderful, I hope they have an amazing time.”

The children, aged between eight and 14, were also welcomed with music played by a band, police dogs and emergency fire vehicles.

Star Wars characters Darth Vader and Chewbacca were also there to wave them off.

Freddy Gardiner, 12, from Gateshead, told the PA news agency: “I’m very excited, I can’t wait to swim with the dolphins.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip!”

Ayla Dannatt, 12, from Portsmouth, said: “I feel very lucky, not everyone gets this opportunity.”

Lottie Scott, 14, from Shrewsbury, said: “I swim a lot, but I’ve never been in the water with a dolphin before so that will be the most exciting experience.”

Alex Knowles, nine, from Morecambe, added: “It’s a trip to Florida and everything is free, it’s so great, I really feel very lucky.”

The 191 children, some of whom have never left the UK, will also visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Universal Studios before returning on November 5.

Dreamflight has taken more than 6,500 children on the annual trip since 1987.

Paralympic gold medal swimmer and Dreamflight patron Liz Johnson, who went on the trip as an 11-year-old in 1997, said: “I am forever humbled that I have the opportunity to play my part and give back to something that has had such a profound impact on me and everyone involved.”