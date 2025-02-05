‘Gentle giant’ remembered at Omagh Bombing Inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “loving husband” and “amazing” father-of-three killed in the Omagh bombing has been remembered as a “gentle giant” at an inquiry into the atrocity.

Brian McCrory, a former fireman, was 54 when he died in the blast on August 15, 1998.

In a statement read out on behalf of his daughter Louise, the inquiry heard that Mr McCrory was a “good, decent and hardworking” man.

“He had a strong faith and was dedicated to his family. He had a kindness and a gentle spirit that anyone who knew him experienced, and a beautiful, warm, open smile that made you feel comfortable and safe.

“We are so very lucky to have had the chance to share our lives with someone so very special and we should have been given much longer to experience and share our lives with this unassuming, good-natured, quiet and much-loved man.”

We experience life much differently with not having dad in it. We have missed out on so many things post the 15th of August, 1998 Louise McCrory

Louise McCrory said no words could ever begin to portray the loss and hurt as well as the “fear and panic from that day that never really leaves”.

She said her mother had lost her “one-in-a-million husband”, “best friend and confidant”.

She added: “He was beyond patient and kind. I do not recall him ever raising his voice to us in his life.

“We were more than blessed to have him. He was the best father a son or daughter could ever have had.”

Mr McCrory’s daughter explained how she and her siblings missed out on a growing relationship with their father into adulthood, adding that he never got to meet their partners.

She recalled how they each visited his graveside on their wedding days.

She said it was “heartbreaking” that he never had the chance to enjoy life with his own grandchildren.

Ms McCrory’s statement said her father was a hard worker that, after a short stint in the fire service, spent the rest of his life in the family business.

There, he drove his “beloved Crafty Catherine” – a crane that he joked he spent more time fixing than driving.

“As children, we often enjoyed Saturday mornings tucked in the cab of Catherine or playing in the mills whilst he worked.”

The inquiry heard Mr McCrory “loved taking photographs” and was regularly designated as the photographer at a range of family events.

He was in Omagh on the morning of the bombing to get photographs developed at at the chemist while collecting a prescription.

“He liked to live a quiet life, but equally he loved spending time with his extended family and friends.”

The statement added: “We experience life much differently with not having dad in it.

“We have missed out on so many things post the 15th of August, 1998.

“As a family, instead, our family events are overshadowed by an immeasurable loss and always a constant awareness of our missing husband, father and friend – our gentle giant.”

Inquiry chairman Lord Turnbull said the statement showed Mr McCrory was “a caring and patient family man”.

“As a consequence of the Omagh bomb, his own children have now been left with feelings of great loss.”

He said it was a “great tragedy” that his love of photography that took him to his untimely death in the bombing.