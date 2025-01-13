Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nurse stabbing: 37-year-old man charged with attempted murder

Rumon Haque is also accused of possession of a bladed article.

Margaret Davis
Monday 13 January 2025 11:06 EST
The nurse was stabbed at the Oldham Royal Hospital (Dave Thompson/PA)
The nurse was stabbed at the Oldham Royal Hospital (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a nurse was stabbed at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Rumon Haque from Royton in Oldham, who is also accused of possession of a bladed article, will appear in custody at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Detective Superintendent Matt Walker said: “Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with our NHS colleagues to support anyone who has been affected by this incident.”

The nurse, a woman in her 50s, was seriously injured in the hospital’s acute medical unit at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

It is believed that she was attacked with a sharp instrument that was not a knife, and was left with life-changing wounds.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting described nurses as “the backbone of our NHS” after hearing of the woman’s injuries.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in