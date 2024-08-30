Murder investigation launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death in Oldbury

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed to death at a house, sparking a murder investigation.

West Midlands Police officers were called to an address in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, at about 4pm on Thursday.

The boy died despite being treated by paramedics.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force’s homicide team, said: “It’s absolutely tragic a young life has been lost.

“We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy.

“We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.”

A semi-detached house in Lovett Avenue was cordoned off by police on Friday morning, with officers standing guard outside.

Forensics officers were also at the scene.

People began leaving floral tributes outside the house, with several bouquets left propped against the front door alongside teddies and candles.

Smethwick MP Gurinder Singh Josan said in a statement on X: “I have been shocked to hear of the tragic stabbing of a young 13-year-old boy at a house in Lovett Road, Lion Farm, Oldbury yesterday evening resulting in his death.

“This is a tragic waste of a young life and my thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the family and friends of the young boy.

“I want to thank the prompt response of the West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics who administered advanced trauma care at the scene, but unfortunately and despite their best efforts, could not save the young boy.

“I have been in touch with Sandwell Police and, whilst we do not yet know the full circumstances, the police have launched a murder investigation and are working flat out to bring whoever is responsible into custody as soon as possible.”

Caroline Reid, a Dudley councillor who lives in the area, said the situation was “heartbreaking” and she felt compelled to bring flowers to the scene.

Her own brother was killed in 1998 and said every time she hears of an alleged murder, it brings the pain back.

She said: “I came here to pay my respects and put flowers down. Every time there is an incident like this, I’ve lived this myself and even though it was 26 years ago, it still feels like yesterday and you relive it.

“I’m not here for me, I’m here as a parent and a neighbour to pay respects. No one will understand what it is like unless you have walked those steps and been through it yourself. There are no words. The grief is awful.

“This is someone who has lost a child. His poor mother, a part of her has gone.

“When you have lost someone like this, it is totally different to losing someone to illness. This is when you really know what loss is. When you lose a child, you feel their pain.

“It is just so sad.”

Ms Reid said the level of knife crime in the West Midlands was “awful”.

She said: “It is so high – it’s boredom, there’s nothing for people to do, it’s the cost-of-living crisis. I felt it was my duty to come here and pay my respects.”

Malachi Nunes, a youth mentor in Sandwell at Ambitious Lives, also visited the scene and said he knows of the family involved.

He said: “Nobody knows exactly what has happened. You get a lot of things like this round here. It’s just terrible.”

Anybody who has any information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.