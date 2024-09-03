English GCSE students have ‘too many exams’, exam board says

Support truly

An exam board has said there are “too many exams”, as it revealed English GCSE students spend more time than almost anywhere else in the world taking tests.

The current volume and intensity of exams at GCSE is “too high”, said exam board OCR, which found students in England are spending around 31.5 hours taking exams.

OCR, one of England, Wales and Northern Ireland’s five main examination boards, is arguing for a “rebalancing assessment away from a sole reliance on exams at 16”, as well as an updated curriculum, and the creation of an independent body responsible for keeping it relevant.

Established exams have enormous strengths. But you can have too much of a good thing over a short period Jill Duffy, OCR

Jill Duffy, chief executive of OCR, said: “No-one expects an exam board to say there are too many exams.

“Established exams have enormous strengths. But you can have too much of a good thing over a short period.

“As this report makes clear, it is possible to rebalance assessment at GCSE without sacrificing rigour and standards.

“A more relevant and enriched curriculum would give more space for deeper learning, better preparing our children for an incredibly complex world.”

Former education secretary Charles Clarke, who chaired the report, said: “Too many children are emerging at 16 without the basic skills they need to navigate a rapidly changing world.

“There is no ‘silver bullet’ to solve the challenges facing education, but there is an urgent need for reform.

“The realistic, bold reforms set out in this report would give young people every opportunity to fulfil their ambitions and potential.

“Many teachers we consulted felt that this sort of change would give them the time and space to do the sort of teaching they joined the profession for.”

Former University Challenge contestant Bobby Seagull said: “While exams are clearly important milestones, our young people need a more holistic education that gives everyone the chance to fully utilise their five years at secondary rather than just focus on exams at 16.”

The maths teacher continued: “So much of my life’s work is about showing how maths isn’t a chore – it can and should be both enjoyable and engaging.

“What I like about the recommendations in this report is they would help build an education system that inspires and engages young people to unlock their potential.”

The report comes as Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has commissioned a Government review into curriculum and assessment, chaired by Professor Becky Francis.

The OCR review is based on wide consultation with stakeholders, including more than 2,000 students and teachers.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We have become a nation that is hooked on exams, and this report resonates with many concerns raised by school and college leaders.

The OCR’s report is further evidence of a breadth of consensus across the sector that our exam system is not fit for purpose Daniel Kebede, NEU

“The excessive volume and intensity of GCSEs, as reformed by the last government, is completely unnecessary for the purpose of aiding progression.

“It creates significant exam anxiety among students, with a detrimental impact on their mental health, and is particularly challenging for those with additional needs.

“OCR’s proposals to reduce the length, number and content of assessments, and to reform GCSE English and maths, are spot on.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: “The OCR’s report is further evidence of a breadth of consensus across the sector that our exam system is not fit for purpose.

“NEU members have reported since their introduction that reformed GCSEs are far too overloaded with content. This is to the detriment of deep, meaningful learning, the workload of teachers and the wellbeing of students.”

He added: “Given the OCR’s intervention, as well as the forthcoming Government review, it is ever clearer that all in the sector are crying out for change.

“The goal is a system of curriculum and assessment which is broader, more diverse, more inclusive and fit for the future.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “High and rising standards are at the heart of the Government’s mission to break down the barriers to opportunity and give every child the best start.

“The curriculum and assessment review will bring together leading education experts, leaders and staff, to consider how to ensure young people get the opportunity to access a broad and balanced curriculum, as well as the crucial work and life skills necessary to succeed in both the workplace and throughout their lives.

“It will also work to deliver a system that balances different assessment methods alongside the importance of exams, to capture the strength of every child and young person.”