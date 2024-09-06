‘I regret it’ – Oasis fan who paid £350 for ticket ‘fuming’ at extra gigs

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



An Oasis fan who paid more than £350 for a single ticket was left “fuming” after extra dates were announced and said “I regret doing it”.

The band announced two new Wembley Stadium dates due to “phenomenal public demand” which saw some fans left shocked by standard tickets more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster has said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

The final UK Live ’25 tour tickets released will use a new “staggered invitation-only ballot process” with applications to join the ballot opened first to those who were unsuccessful in the initial sale.

Diane Green, 60, from Middlesbrough, was close to purchasing a ticket costing £158, but said she was kicked out of the queue and waited a total of four hours to pay £357.95 for one ticket.

She wanted to buy a total of four tickets to take herself, her son and two friends to see the band on July 19 2025 at Heaton Park in Manchester, but told the PA news agency “there’s just no way I could have got more”.

“I would never have done it (purchased the ticket). If I had known they were putting more dates on, I would have just thought ‘no, I’ll chance it again’, but it was really frustrating,” Ms Green, who works for the NHS, said.

“I paid double. I could have got two tickets when I paid and now only one person can go. In our household, it’s like, who goes?”

Ms Green bought the ticket on Saturday believing it was her only chance to see the band live, but was “fuming” after Oasis announced they were adding more tour dates.

“I could not believe when I heard they were bringing out more dates. It was sort of like having you over a barrel because everyone is desperate to go,” she said.

“Absolutely fuming. It’s disgraceful… for me to purchase a ticket for £358 it’s a lot of money.”

She said the experience of purchasing on Ticketmaster has put her off trying for tickets a second time, adding “there’s no way I would pay £358 again”.

“I regret doing it in a way. When I did it I thought ‘have I done the right thing?’, but it’s a once in a lifetime thing,” she said.

Oasis said in a statement: “It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

“While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

“All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

It is believed the ticket prices for the Oasis gigs were set by promoters including SJM Concerts, MCD and DF Concerts & Events.

One fan who unsuccessfully attempted to secure tickets on Saturday was James Binks, 39, from Cambridge.

From 8am Mr Binks tried for “most of Saturday” to buy tickets, and while he described the process as “tedious” he remains hopeful that he will get another chance.

“The process was very slow and boring, family weren’t happy I spent most of a Saturday welded to two laptop screens,” he told PA.

“I will probably try and get tickets. But I can’t or won’t be paying the £350 for the in-demand standing.

“Me and my mate who have both been burned by the experience said we’ll never give Ticketmaster one more pound after this debacle – unfortunately, this announcement has given us hope of going.”