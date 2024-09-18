Boy, eight, dies after falling from window of house in Nottingham

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

An eight-year-old boy has died after falling from the window of a house in Nottingham, police said.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was called at 7.15pm on Wednesday to Costock Avenue in Sherwood by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Paramedics had gone to the scene after a child was reported to have fallen from the window of a house.

The child, an eight-year-old boy, was taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham but died from his injuries.

On Wednesday evening, officers remained at the address investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Chief Inspector Jon Scurr said: “This is a tragic and devastating loss of life and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and loved ones.

“I would like to thank those that have already reported information to us, and would urge anyone who hasn’t yet done so, to please make contact as soon as possible.

“We are acutely aware that incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing for all concerned, and are felt by the entire community.

“If you need help, or recognise that someone does, please access support through the NHS website or call 111.”

Anyone with information, or who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident, is asked by police to call 101 quoting incident 671 of September 18 2024.