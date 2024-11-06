Manhunt launched for tattooed former actor released early from prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A manhunt has been launched for a heavily tattooed former actor said to be “actively evading arrest” after being released early from prison.

Jason Hoganson, 53, is accused of breaching his licence conditions, Northumbria Police said, and could be anywhere in the area the force covers, or County Durham.

The force warned members of the public not to approach him, and also that hiding a wanted person is a criminal offence.

Hoganson was released early from jail in September, and was photographed raising a thumb as he was released from Durham Prison on September 10.

The following day he was arrested in Newcastle’s West End on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

He admitted one count of breaching the order but denied the other count, and denied assault, and had been due to stand trial at South Shields Magistrates’ Court last week.

Hoganson, who was released early after serving half of an 18-month jail sentence at HMP Durham, had a leading role in the 1987 film Empire State.

Reacting to the manhunt, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick claimed on X: “Keir Starmer let him out early.”

Northumbria Police said anyone with information about Hoganson’s whereabouts can contact the force via social media, live chat on the website or 101, quoting the reference NP-20241031-1343.