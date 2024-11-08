Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three arrested over house explosion which killed seven-year-old boy bailed

The blast happened in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, in the early hours of October 16.

William Warnes
Friday 08 November 2024 13:42
The parents of Archie York described their son as having a ‘heart of gold’ (Northumbria Police)
The parents of Archie York described their son as having a ‘heart of gold’ (Northumbria Police)

Three men arrested in connection with a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy, have been bailed.

The blast happened in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, in the early hours of October 16.

Seven-year-old Archie York and Jason “Jay” Laws, 35, died in the explosion.

On Wednesday, three men – two in their 30s and one in their 50s – were arrested each on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter and one of the production of a class B drug, namely cannabis, Northumbria Police confirmed.

The force said on Friday they were released pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith previously said: “This has been a truly tragic incident which resulted in the loss of two lives … Our investigation will remain ongoing as we seek to provide answers to what has happened.

“We would continue to ask people to avoid speculation surrounding this incident both online and in the community.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our inquiries should contact us as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”

