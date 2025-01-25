Lines of tractors take to the roads in inheritance tax change protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lines of tractors have taken to roads across Northern Ireland to protest against proposed changes to inheritance tax rules.

Seven protest runs took place across all six counties, organised by the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), including two in Co Down.

It was part of a national effort across the UK led by the National Farmers Union (NFU) against changes to agricultural and business property relief ahead of the spring statement in March.

Lines of tractors arrived at the site of the former Maze Prison on Saturday to take part in the two Co Down routes, many bearing posters which read Save Our Family Farms and UFU flags.

They left to cover two routes, one along the busy A1 road to Banbridge, and the other to Saintfield. Processions also took place in counties Armagh, Antrim, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Londonderry.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the Maze site, UFU chief executive Wesley Aston said they were stepping up their action after a protest event at the same place in November.

He said the new rules the Government is proposing on inheritance tax will mean huge bills for the next generation of farmers, which will risk the viability of family farms in the future.

“This is another step to highlight the concern we have and let the general public know how impactful this will be, not only to farmers but food security going forward,” he said.

“We are doing our bit in Northern Ireland but this is part of a UK-wide activity and plan of action so that the Government will actually start engaging with us as farmers to look at this issue.”

He said they want to send a strong message to the Government that this is a huge issue for the farming community, their level of concern, and urging to listen to them.

He said future action will be taken if deemed necessary.